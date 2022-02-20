Covid-19: Dubai’s Hindu temple ‘limping’ back to pre-pandemic normal

Passengers departing from India are still required to present a negative PCR test
coronavirus1 day ago
Devotees are cautiously returning to the Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple in Bur Dubai as the UAE relaxes Covid restrictions
Of the recent footfall, Gopal Kookani, the temple's general manager, said: “Slowly over the days, it is limping back to normal."
The temple's extended operating hours has helped it return to pre-pandemic levels. As per the Community Development Authority's rules, the temple is now allowed to remain open from 6am to noon and 5pm to 9pm everyday, an increase from the six hours allowed previously.
Despite Dubai’s recent relaxations on social distancing rules, the temple continues to maintain a 1.5-metre distance between worshippers to prevent crowding.
“If we go for a half a metre less, the complacency sets in,” said Kookani. “So, it’s better to adhere to the 1.5-metre rule.”
To encourage Covid safety even further, thermal cameras and multiple hand sanitiser stations have been placed at the entrance and exit. The temple is also sanitised twice a day.
“Over the last six to eight months, people are more concerned about this. So, that’s a good sign,” said Kookani, maintaining that the community at large is strictly adhering to safety norms.
ALSO READ:
The UAE lifted several capacity and social distancing restrictions on Tuesday. The new decision came as Omicron-driven coronavirus cases in the country declined since January 22.
As per the new rules, social distancing in mosques, churches and other places of worship can be reduced to one metre. The authority said the situation would be monitored closely throughout February and appropriate precautionary measures would be set accordingly to aid the decision of maintaining or eliminating the safe distance between worshippers.
Passengers departing from India are still required to present a negative PCR test
coronavirus1 day ago
Most of the protest’s leaders have been arrested
coronavirus1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency almost two years ago to free up $50 billion in federal aid
coronavirus1 day ago
The operation begins with the police arresting protesters a few blocks from Parliament Hill, the heart of protest zone
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 133 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Travellers will also no longer need to fill out entry forms or show a vaccine certificate
coronavirus2 days ago
Police have taken a hands-off approach after an attempt to take control of the lawns late last week resulted in violent clashes and 120 arrests
coronavirus2 days ago