Covid-19: Dubai’s Hindu temple ‘limping’ back to pre-pandemic normal

Devotees are cautiously returning to Bur Dubai's Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple

by Tamanna Sajeed Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 4:13 PM

Devotees are cautiously returning to the Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple in Bur Dubai as the UAE relaxes Covid restrictions

Of the recent footfall, Gopal Kookani, the temple's general manager, said: “Slowly over the days, it is limping back to normal."

The temple's extended operating hours has helped it return to pre-pandemic levels. As per the Community Development Authority's rules, the temple is now allowed to remain open from 6am to noon and 5pm to 9pm everyday, an increase from the six hours allowed previously.

Despite Dubai’s recent relaxations on social distancing rules, the temple continues to maintain a 1.5-metre distance between worshippers to prevent crowding.

“If we go for a half a metre less, the complacency sets in,” said Kookani. “So, it’s better to adhere to the 1.5-metre rule.”

To encourage Covid safety even further, thermal cameras and multiple hand sanitiser stations have been placed at the entrance and exit. The temple is also sanitised twice a day.

“Over the last six to eight months, people are more concerned about this. So, that’s a good sign,” said Kookani, maintaining that the community at large is strictly adhering to safety norms.

The UAE lifted several capacity and social distancing restrictions on Tuesday. The new decision came as Omicron-driven coronavirus cases in the country declined since January 22.

As per the new rules, social distancing in mosques, churches and other places of worship can be reduced to one metre. The authority said the situation would be monitored closely throughout February and appropriate precautionary measures would be set accordingly to aid the decision of maintaining or eliminating the safe distance between worshippers.