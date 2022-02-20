UK's Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

The blaze on the Euroferry Olympia prevented rescuers from boarding, but tugboats managed to tow the vessel closer to the island
World18 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.
The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.
ALSO READ:
Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted Covid-19. Charles has since returned to work.
Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6.
The blaze on the Euroferry Olympia prevented rescuers from boarding, but tugboats managed to tow the vessel closer to the island
World18 hours ago
Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says it's up to Western countries to show flexibility and the ball is now in their court
World19 hours ago
Sydney beaches were closed to surfers and swimmers after the attack
World19 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelenskiy asks NATO members to be honest about whether they wanted Ukraine to join the alliance or not
World20 hours ago
West Bengal's Barasat shows a rare example of communal harmony
World20 hours ago
In new signs of fears that a war could start within days, Germany and Austria tell their citizens to leave Ukraine
World20 hours ago
The ensuing clashes left at least 12 people dead
World21 hours ago
Ukrianian government and separatist forces accuse each other of escalating the conflict in recent days
World21 hours ago