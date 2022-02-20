Covid-19: Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists into country

Total active cases stand at 55,599.
coronavirus1 day ago
Israel announced Sunday that it would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning next month as the latest wave of the coronavirus recedes.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that foreign tourists, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, would be required to take PCR coronavirus tests before their flights and upon landing. The rules go into effect on March 1.
“We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up,” Bennett said.
Israel has largely restricted the entry of foreign tourists for the past two years and virtually closed its skies to foreign visitors late last year with the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant. Recent data has shown a sharp drop in new cases, mirroring patterns in other countries around the world.
ALSO READ:
Bennett’s office said that restrictions would also be eased on Israelis returning to the country, with travelers no longer required to take a PCR test before their flight.
Requirements for weekly testing of school children will also be halted in the coming weeks.
Total active cases stand at 55,599.
coronavirus1 day ago
Passengers departing from India are still required to present a negative PCR test
coronavirus1 day ago
Most of the protest’s leaders have been arrested
coronavirus1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency almost two years ago to free up $50 billion in federal aid
coronavirus1 day ago
The operation begins with the police arresting protesters a few blocks from Parliament Hill, the heart of protest zone
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 133 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Travellers will also no longer need to fill out entry forms or show a vaccine certificate
coronavirus2 days ago