UAE flights: Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List'; check if you can travel without quarantine

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the 'Green List' of countries for inbound travel into the UAE Capital.
Covid-vaccinated travellers to Abu Dhabi from Green List countries do not need to quarantine. They must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and day six of their stay.
Unvaccinated travellers from Green List countries are also exempt from quarantine, but they must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and days six and nine of their stay.
Effective February 15, the Green List of countries, regions and territories are:
Albania
Algeria
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burma
Cambodia
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Netherlands
Morocco
Norway
Oman
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Seychelles
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Yemen
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United States of America
Uzbekistan
Countries, regions, and territories included on the Green List will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.
