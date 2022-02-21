Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19

'Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come'
Music2 weeks ago
Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19.
Bieber’s representative informed TMZ that the Baby hitmaker contracted the virus on Saturday but “thankfully is feeling ok.”
He was scheduled to perform as part of his ‘Justice World Tour’ at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness.
The social media team of T-Mobile Arena also issued a statement about the same.
“Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” the statement read.
After learning about Bieber’s health, his fans showered him with recovery wishes.
'Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come'
Music2 weeks ago
The subcontinent's legendary singer passed away at 92 on Sunday.
Music2 weeks ago
The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour
Music2 weeks ago
Her record is about tolerance and giving up the relentless pursuit of perfection.
Music2 weeks ago
It's a happier version of 'Sabki Baaratein Aayi', originally featured in the 1999 film 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'.
Music2 weeks ago
The concerts, part of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, are rescheduled as the pop star says his symptoms are mild
Music3 weeks ago
According to industry reports including from Billboard and Variety, the latest Dylan deal was worth some $200 million
Music3 weeks ago
It’s the singer’s first Spanish-language production in over 20 years.
Music4 weeks ago