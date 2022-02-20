Covid-19: No PCR test, quarantine for passengers arriving in Bahrain from today

The announcement was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bahrain

By Wam Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 2:57 PM

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) of Bahrain has announced an update to the country's health entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport.

A CAA statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), said that, starting today, February 20, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport will not be required to take a PCR test or quarantine upon arrival.

