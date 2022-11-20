Coronavirus: UAE reports 233 Covid-19 cases, 219 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 233 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 219 recoveries and no deaths.
Healthcare facilities in the UAE are witnessing a surge in paediatric patient footfall as flu cases are increasing with the onset of winter months. Doctors advise parents not to send their unwell wards to school as flu is highly contagious.
They also urge parents to get their kids administered with the influenza shot as people are looking forward to travelling with school-age children during the upcoming holidays. The flu vaccine could be a precautionary measure to avoid severity, frequency and complications later, according to the doctors.
Dr Meenakshi Sesama, specialist paediatrician, Aster Clinic, Barsha said: “With the onset of the winter season, hospitals and clinics are seeing a huge influx of children with fever, cough, cold, body ache, loose motion, vomiting, and breathing complaints. Flu and RSV infections are on the rise.
Also, the Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to a great extent. Travellers who want to reduce the risk of influenza should consider vaccination, preferably at least two weeks before departure.”
