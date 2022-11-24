Coronavirus: UAE reports 224 Covid-19 cases, 227 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 18,466

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:15 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:17 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 224 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 227 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196,791,200 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,466.

The new cases were detected through 32,433 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 24 are 1,043,390, while total recoveries stand at 1,022,576. The death toll now stands at 2,348.