The civil aviation ministry announced the decision but added that passengers should still preferably use face covers as a preventive measure
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 224 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 227 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 196,791,200 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 18,466.
The new cases were detected through 32,433 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on November 24 are 1,043,390, while total recoveries stand at 1,022,576. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
This will allow millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year
In line with UAE government’s recent orders, Ajman human resources department issues circular to emirate’s government entities
