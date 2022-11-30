Coronavirus: UAE reports 154 Covid-19 cases, 234 recoveries, no deaths

According to the revised guidelines, it is also no longer mandatory for passengers to be vaccinated
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 154 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 234 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 197.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 18,059.
The new cases were detected through 33,010 daily tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on November 30 are 1,044,343, while total recoveries stand at 1,023,936. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
ALSO READ:
According to the revised guidelines, it is also no longer mandatory for passengers to be vaccinated
Total active cases stand at 18,532
Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 196.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Total active cases stand at 18,550
The civil aviation ministry announced the decision but added that passengers should still preferably use face covers as a preventive measure
Total active cases stand at 18,531