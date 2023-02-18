Coronavirus: UAE reports 137 Covid-19 cases, 64 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 14,302
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 137 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 64 recoveries and 1 death.
Total active cases stand at 14,380.
The new cases were detected through 20,711 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on February 18 is 1,050,961 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,232. The death toll stands at 2,349.
Over 199,025,273 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
