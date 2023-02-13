UK Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for Covid again

The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear
Britain's Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.
"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," said a statement from the palace.
As a result, she has cancelled all public engagements for this week.
It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time, a few days after her husband -- then Prince Charles -- caught the disease.
The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear
The death toll from the disaster has climbed to over 10,000, with despair and anger growing over the pace of rescue efforts
As the death toll climbs, rescuers are racing to find survivors before they succumb to the bitterly cold weather in southern Turkey and northern Syria
The 29-year-old man from Kerala was earlier denied visa by Pakistan but later received a transit visa after court's intervention
CYSTIC FIBROSIS PATIENTS HAD EARLY DEATHS. BUT A DRUG TREATMENT HAS CHANGED THE PROGNOSIS
Used correctly, caffeine can help you lift more, run faster and cycle farther
With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Uncertainty about the future, specifically uncertainty about survival, influences human behaviour and practical life-course decision-making