Coronavirus: UAE reports 133 Covid-19 cases, 222 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 12:26 AM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 133 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 222 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197,119,778 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,330.

The new cases were detected through 33,747 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 27 are 1,043,931, while total recoveries stand at 1,023,253. The death toll now stands at 2,348.