Coronavirus: UAE reports 132 Covid-19 cases, 104 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,405

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 132 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 104 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,405.

The new cases were detected through 21,935 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 24 is 1,051,589 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,835. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,126,400 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

