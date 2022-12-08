Coronavirus: UAE reports 123 Covid-19 cases, 202 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 5:05 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 123 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 202 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 17,188.

The new cases were detected through 26,024 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 8 are 1,045,163, while total recoveries stand at 1,025,627. The death toll now stands at 2,348.