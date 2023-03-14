Coronavirus: UAE reports 121 Covid-19 cases, 1167 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,533
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 121 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 116 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 15,267.
The new cases were detected through 17,127 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on March 14 is 1,054,008 while total recoveries stand at 1,036,392. The death toll stands at 2,349.
Over 199,498,197 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
