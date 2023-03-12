India reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in over 100 days

On Saturday, government expressed concern in a letter to states over gradual increase in positivity rate

Photo: PTI file

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 10:46 AM

India reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases in over 100 days on Sunday, March 12.

Times of India reported that 524 new Covid-19 cases were logged in 24 hours. This comes just after the government expressed concern over an increase in cases in some states. In a letter, it said that the gradual rise needed to be addressed immediately.

The active caseload stands at 3,618, as of Sunday.

On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the States and Union Territories, registered his concern over the increasing number of positive cases of Covid-19, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses.

"Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of Covid-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of 'test-track-treat-vaccination-adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour'," ANI reported him as saying in the letter.

"In order to limit transmission of these diseases, it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, to promote early reporting of symptoms, and to limit the contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness," Bhushan said.

In the UAE, 183 cases were reported on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: