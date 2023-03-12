India reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in over 100 days

Move a part of General Motors' broader collaboration with Microsoft aimed at bringing AI technology to its models for a variety of tasks
India reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases in over 100 days on Sunday, March 12.
Times of India reported that 524 new Covid-19 cases were logged in 24 hours. This comes just after the government expressed concern over an increase in cases in some states. In a letter, it said that the gradual rise needed to be addressed immediately.
The active caseload stands at 3,618, as of Sunday.
On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the States and Union Territories, registered his concern over the increasing number of positive cases of Covid-19, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses.
"Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of Covid-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of 'test-track-treat-vaccination-adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour'," ANI reported him as saying in the letter.
"In order to limit transmission of these diseases, it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, to promote early reporting of symptoms, and to limit the contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness," Bhushan said.
In the UAE, 183 cases were reported on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies)
ALSO READ:
Move a part of General Motors' broader collaboration with Microsoft aimed at bringing AI technology to its models for a variety of tasks
The police worked with school staff to detain the student and seize the firearm
The rule that came into effect on January 5 said it was necessary to protect US citizens and communities
The prime accused in the case alleged that she was offered money by Pillai to hush up allegations against state chief minister
Chubby black-and-white feline has become an internet sensation and his home has become the highest rated attraction in Szczecin on Google Maps
The late Prince Philip was the last holder of the position
Scientists look at 'Island effect', a rule in evolutionary biology describing how large-bodied species tend to downsize on islands while small-bodied species upsize
The latter lauds UAE's efforts in promoting peace and interfaith dialogue