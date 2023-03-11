Coronavirus: UAE reports 183 Covid-19 cases, 88 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,143

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 8:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 183 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 88 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,143.

The new cases were detected through 21,511 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 11 is 1,053,586 while total recoveries stand at 1,036,094. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,448,570 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

