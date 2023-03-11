H3N2 on the rise in India: Symptoms, prevention, treatment; all you need to know about the virus

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 9:02 AM

The H3N2 virus has recently been gaining traction as the number of people contracting the seasonal flu-like virus has increased in India.

Yesterday, Indian authorities announced that two people in separate states had died from H3N2.

The country's Union Health Ministry later put out a statement saying that cases of the same are expected to decline from March end.

Here is a breakdown on the H3N2 virus:

What is the H3N2 virus?

H3N2 is a subtype of virus in the classification 'A'. According to World health Organization (WHO) and Centres for Disease Control (CDC), this is an important cause of influenza.

The virus causes respiratory infection and can infect birds and mammals.

What are the symptoms of H3N2 virus?

Symptoms can include but are not limited to:

Cough

Fever

Sneezing

Running nose

Nausea

Vomiting

Chills

Sore throat

Body pain

Diarrhoea, in some cases

What steps can be taken to prevent it?

One can take certain steps to avoid contracting the virus. The following steps can be taken as a precautionary measure.

Washing hands with water and soap regularly

Wearing masks

Avoiding crowded areas

Covering nose and mouth while sneezing

Avoid touching nose and mouth

Consuming fluids and staying hydrated

How can it be treated?

In case experiencing symptoms, it is always advisable to visit the doctor.

However, taking proper rest, staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and taking ovver-the-counter painkillers can also help ease symptoms.

