H3N2 on the rise in India: Symptoms, prevention, treatment; all you need to know about the virus

Proposal given on CNN interview after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy echoes Republican position on aid, saying Congress should not be writing 'blank checks' to support Kyiv
The H3N2 virus has recently been gaining traction as the number of people contracting the seasonal flu-like virus has increased in India.
Yesterday, Indian authorities announced that two people in separate states had died from H3N2.
The country's Union Health Ministry later put out a statement saying that cases of the same are expected to decline from March end.
Here is a breakdown on the H3N2 virus:
What is the H3N2 virus?
H3N2 is a subtype of virus in the classification 'A'. According to World health Organization (WHO) and Centres for Disease Control (CDC), this is an important cause of influenza.
The virus causes respiratory infection and can infect birds and mammals.
What are the symptoms of H3N2 virus?
Symptoms can include but are not limited to:
What steps can be taken to prevent it?
One can take certain steps to avoid contracting the virus. The following steps can be taken as a precautionary measure.
How can it be treated?
In case experiencing symptoms, it is always advisable to visit the doctor.
However, taking proper rest, staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and taking ovver-the-counter painkillers can also help ease symptoms.
ALSO READ:
Proposal given on CNN interview after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy echoes Republican position on aid, saying Congress should not be writing 'blank checks' to support Kyiv
Crowds of women chanted slogans and pushed shield-bearing riot police after authorities had earlier disallowed march through the city
Golf legend and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman have reportedly split, with a legal battle on the cards, media reports say
Central bank prepared to increase pace of interest rate hikes, says Jerome Powell
By starting a news outlet, she is giving voice to some of the country’s poorest people
Nine days after not receiving any response from the company on whether he was still employed, Haraldur decided to tweet his boss to catch his attention
At least 20 ambulances dispatched to accident scene near Qalyub city station to transfer the injured to nearby hospitals
After finding success taking women for trips on her scooter, 36-year-old now hopes to set up a new app-based business with an all-woman team