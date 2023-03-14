UAE announces 50% fine discounts on Covid-19 violations

From Dh3,000 for not wearing a mask in public to Dh50,000 for violating mandatory hospitalisation, the country had specified a list of fines as it strictly imposed safety rules when the virus struck

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 1:40 PM

The UAE's National Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent discount on penalties imposed for violations of Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Residents who have to pay fines can avail of the 50% discount for a period of two months.

The authority said the discount will apply from tomorrow, March 15. The public has been asked to benefit from the reduction decision and promptly pay the fines via the websites and smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and police commands at the state level.

The UAE has been lauded around the world for the way it handled the pandemic. Fines of up to Dh50,000 were imposed on residents who violated the Covid-19 rules. From Dh3,000 for not wearing a mask in public to Dh50,000 for violating mandatory hospitalisation, a full list of fines was defined.

With its mass testing and nationwide vaccination programme, the country recorded among the lowest death rates in the world.

According to an expert, appropriate diagnostic testing to identify Covid-19 infections is a vital part of the UAE's health system.

“The mass testing strategy through the laboratories, which was implemented throughout the UAE, had made a very big impact on containing and controlling the spread of the coronavirus,” said Hosam Fouad, founder and CEO, Abu Dhabi-based Life Diagnostics in Abu Dhabi.

“The mass testing initiative helped the country, and most of the businesses, to continue operating without undergoing a complete lockdown.”

