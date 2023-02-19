Coronavirus: UAE reports 118 Covid-19 cases, 70 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,428

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 7:14 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 118 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 70 recoveries and no death.

Total active cases stand at 14,428.

The new cases were detected through 17,897 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 19 is 1,051,079 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,302. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,043,170 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

