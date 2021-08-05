UAE travel: India, Pakistan flights to Abu Dhabi to resume on August 10
Passengers from Bangladesh will only be permitted to travel if they are transiting.
Flights from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Abu Dhabi will resume from August 10, UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways has said.
Though passenger entry rules were eased from these countries on August 5, flights to Abu Dhabi will take another five days to resume.
As for Bangladesh, travellers will only be permitted to travel if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi.
How to check visa validity before travelling
On arrival in Abu Dhabi, all travellers will be required to quarantine for 10 days. They would need to wear a medically approved tracking wristband during the quarantine period.
"This will be provided by the authorities at the Abu Dhabi airport after clearing immigration. All guests must also take a PCR test on days four and eight," the airline said on its website.
UAE flights: Both Covid-19 vaccine doses must have been taken in the UAE
Etihad also clarified the passengers who are eligible to fly to Abu Dhabi:
> UAE resident who has been fully vaccinated with both doses administered in the UAE at least 14 days before travelling
> Medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE
> Passengers travelling for humanitarian purpose
> Medical tourists
> Federal government agency workers
Stranded Indian residents heave a sigh of relief
An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship is mandatory to travel.
Travellers must also have a negative result of a PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before the first flight departure time. "The test must be taken at an approved lab in the origin city and contain a QR code for verification."
They must also take a rapid Covid-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the flight.
Checklist all passengers must follow before travelling to UAE
