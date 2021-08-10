India-UAE flights: Now, 12-day quarantine for passengers landing in Abu Dhabi
Returning expats will need to wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of their quarantine.
UAE residents flying to Abu Dhabi from India must now quarantine at home for 12 days, according to updated guidelines by national carrier Etihad Airways.
"When you arrive in Abu Dhabi, you will be required to quarantine for 12 days and wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of your quarantine," read the revised protocol.
The wristband will be provided by authorities at Abu Dhabi airport after passengers clear immigration.
"You must also take a PCR test on arrival, day six and day eleven," the website added.
A notice sent by Indian airline IndiGo to travel agents also reflects the updated guidelines.
"Customers shall be required to undergo 12 days of home or institutional quarantine," it said, before confirming the aforementioned PCR testing requirements in the Capital.
Telecom
