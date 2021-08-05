UAE flights from restricted countries: Checklist all travellers must follow before flying

Full list of things you must get in order before flying back.

UAE residents stranded in their home countries for weeks are finally making their way back to the emirates.

Starting today, August 5, residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE; and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies can fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

UAE flights: Both Covid-19 vaccine doses must have been taken in the UAE

Based on the directives issued by the authorities and experiences of travellers, Khaleej Times has put together a checklist that will help stranded residents fly back to the UAE.

Vaccination status

Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE. However, entry is restricted to those who have received both doses of the vaccine in the UAE. The second dose must have been taken at least 14 days prior to travel.

Vaccine certificates are mandatory, and they must be available on AlHosn or the Dubai Health Authority apps.

India-UAE travel: Passengers land in Dubai on Emirates flights

ICA/GDRFA approval

Approvals from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) are mandatory for holders of visas issued in Dubai.

For visas issued in all other emirates, approvals must be sought from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Dubai visa holders can get the approval from here.

Others can get the approval from here.

Copies of passports, Emirates IDs, visa pages, vaccination certificates (if applicable) and PCR testing results are required for getting the approval.

UAE flights: How to check visa validity before flying

PCR tests

A negative result of a PCR test conducted within 48 hours from the date of departure is mandatory. The test must have been conducted by an accredited laboratory and bear a QR code. Passengers also must undergo a rapid PCR test before boarding the flight. On landing at an airport in the UAE, they will undergo another PCR test.

UAE flights: Covid-19 labs for PCR tests in India, Pakistan, other countries

Arriving at airport at point of origin

Because of the travel formalities involved, travellers have advised others to reach their point of origin airport at least six hours prior to departure.