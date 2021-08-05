India-UAE travel: Passengers land in Dubai on Emirates flights, clarify rules

Starting today, residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE can enter the country.

The first sets of stranded residents from India have landed in the UAE as restrictions were eased for flights between the two countries.

Starting today, August 5, residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE; and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies can fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

Two Emirates flights from Cochin, Kerala, landed at the Dubai International Airport on Thursday, August 5.

A resident who returned on one of them said there were over 100 passengers in the flight. He clarified the Covid vaccine requirement for travellers.

Ashraf said: “People who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE were allowed to board the flight.”

He also clarified that the approval process for Dubai-issued visa holders flying to Dubai varies from that for holders of visas issued in other Emirates.

Dubai visa holders must get the approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website.

Others need to get the approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website.

Another resident, Rajesh Purakkot, said he had gone to India to be with his family on July 2. He said he booked his tickets via a travel agent on August 4 for Rs19,200 (Dh950).

“I did my PCR test on the same day. The result came in by evening, and my brother in Dubai entered all the relevant details on the GDRFA website, after which we got the approval,” he said.

He added that the approval process took about 30 minutes.

The graphic designer said there were only about 25 people in the flight.

He also clarified the process after landing in Dubai. “We underwent a PCR test on landing at the airport. We were asked to quarantine till the results came.”

