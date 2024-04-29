UAE continue to dominate Gulf Youth Games

The UAE's rising stars dazzled in karate, securing five medals. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024

Maintaining a stranglehold on top spot, the UAE solidified their dominance in the inaugural Gulf Youth Games as they racked up a whopping 274 medals.

The UAE is currently hosting the inaugural edition of first-ever Gulf Youth Games, under the theme "Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising.”

On day thirteen, the UAE athletes had their most successful day yet, bringing home an impressive 43 medals after Emirati athletes produced stellar performances in archery, golf, karate, swimming, judo, and billiards.

The UAE's impressive haul of 274 medals comprised 90 gold, 97 silver, and 87 bronze. Saudi Arabia boosted its medal count by securing an additional 30 medals, bringing their total to 123, securing second place with 49 gold, 46 silver, and 28 bronze.

Kuwait maintained their third position with 106 medals, including 30 gold, 41 silver, and 35 bronze. Qatar followed in fourth place with 65 medals, including 26 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze.

The UAE's national archery team showcased their brilliance, leading the standings with 22 medals in various categories, including 10 gold, seven silver, and five bronze.

Qatar followed closely in second place with six medals, comprising three gold, two silver, and one bronze, while Saudi Arabia secured third spot with five medals, featuring four silver and one bronze. Kuwait rounded off the standings with one bronze medal.

The UAE’s rising stars dazzled at the karate mats, securing five medals (two gold and three bronze) in the individual kata and team kumite competitions on the concluding day of the second round. Their stellar performance continued from the first day, where they clinched 18 medals (five gold, six silver, and six bronze), bringing their total to 23 medals (seven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze). Following closely is Kuwait in second place with 14 medals (four gold, four silver, and six bronze), while Saudi Arabia claimed third with nine medals (three gold, three silver, and three bronze). Qatar rounded up the standings in fourth place with two bronze medal.

The UAE golf team swept the competition as they claimed all three individual medals and grabbing the team gold at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Rayan Ahmed, Mohammed Skaik, Rashid Al Jassmy, and Thomas Nesbitt represented the UAE team.

Rayan led the way for team UAE with rounds of 70-71-73 for a championship total 214, 2 under par. Mohammad Skaik won the Individual silver medal with rounds of 81-77-72, 12 over par. Rounding out the top three, and securing the clean sweep of the individual medals for the tournament was Thomas Nesbitt with rounds of 78-78-74, 14 over par.

Winning the team silver medal was the Oman and the Saudi Arabia won the bronze medal.

The judo competitions concluded at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The Saudi Arabian team won the gold after taking top spot in the rankings with seven medals, including five gold and two silver. Kuwait secured the second place with eight medals, comprising two gold, three silver, and three bronze. The UAE team clinched third place with eight medals, including a gold awarded to player Saif Al-Hammadi in the Under 60 kg competition, along with three silver and four bronze medals.

In swimming, the UAE national team secured eight medals in competitions held at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Sports City Center pool, bringing their total to 18 medals including four gold, eight silver, and six bronze. This achievement elevated the UAE team to fifth place on the list.

