Global Chess League unveils stellar line-up of icon players for Season 2

Norway's Magnus Carlsen. — AFP

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:27 PM

The Global Chess League announced the list of Icon players for the second season to be held in London from October 3 to 12 at Friends House.

The stellar line-up of Icon players includes world No.1 and five-time world champion, Magnus Carlsen, who also featured in the first season of the Global Chess League in Dubai.

In the second season, he will continue to play for Alpine SG Pipers.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to all the Icon players. With such renowned names at the helm of each team, we are confident that the exciting matches will offer millions of chess fans an incredible experience," said Sameer Pathak, CEO, Global Chess League.

"In the following weeks, we will be announcing a host of superstar men, women, and prodigy players, which will only add to the excitement ahead of the player draft.”

Carlsen is excited to be part of the second season.

“The first season in Dubai was a fantastic experience. Chess has been an individual sport, but the concept of a team setting introduced by the Global Chess League is very exciting and refreshing. I look forward to playing again with the Alpine SG Pipers,” he said.

To add to the thrilling level of competition, two new Icon players are joining the league for the first time. One of the world’s most popular and dynamic players, Hikaru Nakamura, will play for the new team American Gambits. Anish Giri will make his debut in the second season with PBG Alaskan Knights as the Icon player.

Returning in the Icon player role for Ganges Grandmasters is the five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand. As the Icon player of the first season’s finalists, Mumba Masters, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave will continue to lead from the front for the team. In the second season, Ian Nepomniachtchi will be the Icon player for the Triveni Continental Kings.

"The inaugural season was a huge success with some very exciting matches. Chess is widely played across the world, and the game being televised in this unique format will only add to its popularity," Anand said. "I believe that fans who tune in will get to see intense battles between teams playing chess at their highest level. I am excited to be back playing for Ganges Grandmasters." The league will feature a minimum of three marquee showdowns every day between the Icon players as they lead their teams into the chess arena. The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league will feature a total of six teams. Each team will consist of six players, including one Icon player, two superstar male players, two superstar female players, and one prodigy player.