UAE flights: Covid-19 labs for PCR tests from India, Pakistan, 3 other countries
A slew of testing requirements were announced for those travelling from these countries.
The UAE on Tuesday announced a string of exemptions applicable to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda who wish to enter the country. General passenger travel from these countries remains restricted.
Expats with valid residency visas who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE are among the new categories that will be allowed to travel to the UAE from August 5.
Additionally, a slew of PCR testing requirements were also announced. These included producing a negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the date of departure. The test must have been taken at an accredited laboratory and the result must have a QR code. They must also get a PCR test done after arrival, followed by two others on day four and eight.
Here are some of the accredited labs by country that Emirates is directing their passengers to.
India
All of the approved Covid testing labs, including government-run facilities and private centres, accredited by the Indian Council of Medical Research are listed here.
Pakistan
Every Emirates-approved Covid testing facility in Pakistan is listed by Islamabad's National Institute of Health here.
Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Uganda
The approved Covid testing centres in these countries were previously listed by Emirates here. Only transit passengers will be allowed from Bangladesh.
Approved labs are yet to be listed for Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Additionally, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from key sectors are allowed entry as well. These include health workers employed in the UAE.
>> UAE flights from restricted countries: How exempted passengers can travel
Teachers at universities, colleges, schools and education institutes can return as well.
>> UAE flights: New exemptions for stranded residents from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries
Students, humanitarian cases, those employed in federal and local government agencies and those undergoing medical treatment in the UAE are the other exempted categories.
