UAE flights: For Covid vaccinated residents, both doses must have been taken in UAE

New document lists 10 categories of residents allowed to fly back to UAE from restricted countries

Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda starting today, August 5.

A new safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that for this category, both doses of the vaccine must have been taken in the UAE.

The document, a copy of which Khaleej Times has studied, says that at least 14 days must have elapsed since the second dose was administered.

First group of stranded residents return on UAE flights

Such residents must carry vaccination certificates issued by the UAE health authorities. The certificates should be available on the “UAE government health smart apps”, the circular states. This means the vaccination dosages must be certified on the AlHosn or Dubai Health Authority (DHA) apps.

The safety decision is effective “until further notice”, the GCAA document says. “The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary.”

10 categories of residents allowed to fly

The GCAA document carries the full list of categories of residents allowed to fly to the UAE from restricted countries. These are:

1. Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives.

2. Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries.

3. Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval.

4. UAE residents with Gold or Silver residency permit.

How to check UAE visa validity before travelling back

5. Expo 2020 international participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event’s organiser.

6. UAE residents who have taken full vaccination in the UAE.

7. Non-vaccinated residents are limited to following categories:

- Medical staff working in the UAE, including doctors, nurses and technicians.

- Staff in the educational sector in the UAE and teachers working in schools, universities and other education institutions.

- Students currently studying in the UAE.

- Humanitarian cases (Reuniting families with valid resident visa after obtaining approval from the authorities concerned).

- Staff of federal and local government and authorities.

- Those required to continue medical therapy in the UAE.

8. Crews of foreign air operators.

9. Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones; and heads of higher committees of the Emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned.

10. Employees belonging to vital functions, according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

PCR testing requirements

A negative result of a PCR test conducted within 48 hours from the date of departure is mandatory for the exempted categories. The test must have been conducted by an accredited laboratory and bear a QR code. Passengers also must undergo a rapid PCR test before boarding the flight.

Emirates approved list of labs abroad for Covid test

Ensuring compliance

Flight operators are required to ensure compliance to all the requirements. They must not “allow any person to board the aircraft” unless compliance is ensured. They must also send back “unauthorised persons arriving in the UAE (back) to their point of origin”.