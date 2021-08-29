UAE: 20,070 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE will receive tourists "from all countries" who have received both doses of WHO approved Covid vaccines

The UAE has administered 20,070 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 182.77 per 100 people.

The UAE will receive tourists “from all countries” who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This also applies to tourist visa holders from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted, authorities announced on Saturday.

The new directive is applicable from August 30, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a joint statement.

They are also invited to register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website or AlHosn app in order to enjoy the same benefits that vaccinated residents in the UAE do.