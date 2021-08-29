UAE tourist visas: 5 steps to register Covid vaccination certificates issued abroad
Travellers can register certificates via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) platform or AlHosn app
The UAE will resume issuing tourist visas to Covid-vaccinated residents of all countries, including those from where travel is restricted, from tomorrow, August 30.
Also read: Covid-19: India extends international flight ban until September 30
UAE resumes tourist visas: 6 things you need to know
PIA starts operations to, from Ras Al Khaimah
Currently, travel to the UAE is restricted from some countries, including India and Pakistan.
Tourists would need to be fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation-approved jab.
Travellers can register their vaccination certificates issued abroad via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) platform or AlHosn app.
Here are the 5 steps to follow to do this:
>> Step 1: Before departure, visitors need to register in the ‘Register Arrivals’ section of the ICA mobile application.
>> Step 2: Complete the ‘register arrivals’ form and upload a vaccination certificate issued abroad. Visitors will then receive an SMS, including a link to download AlHosn app.
>> Step 3: On arriving in the UAE, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via the ICA app or website.
>> Step 4: Visitors will need to download and register on the AlHosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.
>> Step 5: Visitors will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the AlHosn app registration process. Al Hosn app allows users to check status, vaccination information, test results and travel test requirements and use a live QR code.
-
News
Back to school in UAE: Educators brace for...
Being away from classrooms for so long may have caused impairment of... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Students thrilled to go back to on-...
Parents dropping off their kids directly at the school had to show... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, dusty forecast on Sunday
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
News
5 steps to register Covid jab certificates issued ...
Travellers can register certificates via the Federal Authority for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic, some delays on first day back to...
Roads surrounding the school witnessed light congestions READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I combine sick leaves with annual...
Find out if availing such leaves can result in termination from the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
26 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla