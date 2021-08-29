UAE tourist visas: 5 steps to register Covid vaccination certificates issued abroad

Travellers can register certificates via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) platform or AlHosn app

The UAE will resume issuing tourist visas to Covid-vaccinated residents of all countries, including those from where travel is restricted, from tomorrow, August 30.

Currently, travel to the UAE is restricted from some countries, including India and Pakistan.

Tourists would need to be fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation-approved jab.

Travellers can register their vaccination certificates issued abroad via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) platform or AlHosn app.

Here are the 5 steps to follow to do this:

>> Step 1: Before departure, visitors need to register in the ‘Register Arrivals’ section of the ICA mobile application.

>> Step 2: Complete the ‘register arrivals’ form and upload a vaccination certificate issued abroad. Visitors will then receive an SMS, including a link to download AlHosn app.

>> Step 3: On arriving in the UAE, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via the ICA app or website.

>> Step 4: Visitors will need to download and register on the AlHosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

>> Step 5: Visitors will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the AlHosn app registration process. Al Hosn app allows users to check status, vaccination information, test results and travel test requirements and use a live QR code.