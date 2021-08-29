UAE tourist visas: Which Covid vaccines are approved by WHO?
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website or AlHosn app
On Saturday, UAE authorities announced that the country would resume issuing tourist visas, starting August 30. As one of the criteria for entry, tourists would need to be vaccinated with a WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine.
Thy are also invited to register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website or AlHosn app in order to enjoy the same benefits that vaccinated residents in the UAE do.
Here's a lowdown of WHO-approved Covid vaccines:
>> Moderna
Vaccine type: mRNA
Approved in: 69 countries
Scope of testing: 25 trials in 6 countries
>> Pfizer-BioNTech
Vaccine type: mRNA
Approved in: 98 countries
Scope of testing: 30 trials in 17 countries
>> Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
Vaccine type: Non-replicating viral vector
Approved in: 59 countries
Scope of testing: 11 trials in 17 countries
>> Oxford/AstraZeneca
Vaccine type: Non-replicating viral vector
Approved in: 121 countries
Scope of testing: 40 trials in 20 countries
>> Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca formulation)
Vaccine type: Non-replicating viral vector
Approved in: 45 countries
Scope of testing: 2 trials in 1 country
>> Sinopharm
Vaccine type: Inactivated
Approved in: 60 countries
Scope of testing: 9 trials in 7 countries
>> Sinovac
Vaccine type: Inactivated
Approved in: 39 countries
Scope of testing: 19 trials in 7 countries
