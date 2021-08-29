UAE tourist visas: Which Covid vaccines are approved by WHO?

Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website or AlHosn app

On Saturday, UAE authorities announced that the country would resume issuing tourist visas, starting August 30. As one of the criteria for entry, tourists would need to be vaccinated with a WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

Thy are also invited to register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website or AlHosn app in order to enjoy the same benefits that vaccinated residents in the UAE do.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE resumes tourist visas: 6 things you need to know

>> UAE tourist visas: 5 steps to register Covid vaccination certificates issued abroad

Here's a lowdown of WHO-approved Covid vaccines:

>> Moderna

Vaccine type: mRNA

Approved in: 69 countries

Scope of testing: 25 trials in 6 countries

>> Pfizer-BioNTech

Vaccine type: mRNA

Approved in: 98 countries

Scope of testing: 30 trials in 17 countries

>> Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Vaccine type: Non-replicating viral vector

Approved in: 59 countries

Scope of testing: 11 trials in 17 countries

>> Oxford/AstraZeneca

Vaccine type: Non-replicating viral vector

Approved in: 121 countries

Scope of testing: 40 trials in 20 countries

>> Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca formulation)

Vaccine type: Non-replicating viral vector

Approved in: 45 countries

Scope of testing: 2 trials in 1 country

>> Sinopharm

Vaccine type: Inactivated

Approved in: 60 countries

Scope of testing: 9 trials in 7 countries

>> Sinovac

Vaccine type: Inactivated

Approved in: 39 countries

Scope of testing: 19 trials in 7 countries