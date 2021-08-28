UAE flights: Covid-vaccinated passengers with tourist visas can now travel to the emirates
This also applies to tourist visa holders from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted.
The UAE will receive tourists “from all countries” who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This also applies to tourist visa holders from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted, authorities announced on Saturday.
The new directive is applicable from August 30, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a joint statement.
“Passengers with tourist visas must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival. The previous rules for unvaccinated (from restricted countries), including exempted categories, remain in place.”
Those with tourist visas can register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website or AlHosn app to “enjoy the same benefits” that vaccinated residents in the UAE do, the statement added.
