Covid: 87 guests test positive after attending super-spreader wedding

All 370 guests who were present at the wedding have undergone a Covid test.

Eighty-seven guests have tested positive for Covid after attending a super-spreader wedding in a village in Telangana, India.

According to India Today, all 370 guests at the wedding have now undergone testing and infected individuals have been isolated and quarantined at home.

District health officials have set up a Covid camp and an isolation facility in the village and are in the process of testing and contact tracing.

Many Covid-positive guests have also been admitted to the government general hospital in Nizamabad.

On Sunday, the Nizamabad district of Telangana reported 96 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The district is located at the Maharashtra border.