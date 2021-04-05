- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: 87 guests test positive after attending super-spreader wedding
All 370 guests who were present at the wedding have undergone a Covid test.
Eighty-seven guests have tested positive for Covid after attending a super-spreader wedding in a village in Telangana, India.
ALSO READ:
>> From Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal: 10 Bollywood stars who have tested Covid-positive
>> IPL 2021: Bangalore’s Padikkal third cricketer to test positive for Covid-19
According to India Today, all 370 guests at the wedding have now undergone testing and infected individuals have been isolated and quarantined at home.
District health officials have set up a Covid camp and an isolation facility in the village and are in the process of testing and contact tracing.
Many Covid-positive guests have also been admitted to the government general hospital in Nizamabad.
On Sunday, the Nizamabad district of Telangana reported 96 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The district is located at the Maharashtra border.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested