Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: 87 guests test positive after attending super-spreader wedding

Web report/Telangana
Filed on April 5, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes): Reuters

All 370 guests who were present at the wedding have undergone a Covid test.

Eighty-seven guests have tested positive for Covid after attending a super-spreader wedding in a village in Telangana, India.

ALSO READ:

>> From Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal: 10 Bollywood stars who have tested Covid-positive

>> IPL 2021: Bangalore’s Padikkal third cricketer to test positive for Covid-19

According to India Today, all 370 guests at the wedding have now undergone testing and infected individuals have been isolated and quarantined at home.

District health officials have set up a Covid camp and an isolation facility in the village and are in the process of testing and contact tracing.

Many Covid-positive guests have also been admitted to the government general hospital in Nizamabad.

On Sunday, the Nizamabad district of Telangana reported 96 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The district is located at the Maharashtra border.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201008&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201009074&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 