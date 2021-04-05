From Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal: 10 Bollywood stars who have tested Covid-positive Web Report Published on April 5, 2021 at 11.48

Several Bollywood actors have tested positive in recent days, including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Govinda.

1 of 10 Akshay Kumar



The action star took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he has been hospitalised a day after testing positive for Covid. The 53-year-old actor thanked his fans and said that he had been hospitalised “as a precautionary measure”. He requested those who had come in contact with him to get tested as well.

2 of 10 Aamir Khan



The actor, director and producer’s team confirmed that Khan had tested positive for Covid on March 24. "Aamir has tested positive for the virus, and has home quarantined himself,” said a source. “He has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines to the T. He will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers."

3 of 10 Govinda



Talking to IANS about his health on Sunday, the actor said: "I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back." He confirmed that he was under home quarantine.

4 of 10 Alia Bhatt



Bhatt tested Covid-positive on Thursday, less than a week after her beau Ranbir Kapoor had finally tested negative for the virus after battling the virus since March 10. According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt was working on the sets of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi when her reports arrived and she was told about the positive result. The actor was reportedly filming for a song sequence for the movie in Mumbai at the time.

5 of 10 Vicky Kaushal



Pednekar’s co-star on the set of the film ‘Mr Lele’, Vicky Kaushal confirmed he was Covid-positive on Monday as well. “I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote in a social media post.

6 of 10 Bhumika Pednekar



In a statement on Instagram on Monday, Bhumi Pednekar noted that she is currently in quarantine: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." She also encouraged those who had recently been in contact with her to get tested.

7 of 10 Paresh Rawal



The veteran actor tested positive for Covid on Friday. The 65-year-old actor, who had recently received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 9, shared the news in a post on Twitter, and requested those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

8 of 10 Ajaz Khan



Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Khan has been shifted to a hospital, and the officers involved in the drug probe against him will also undergo a Covid-19 test. Earlier, the agency had on Friday conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning Ajaz.

9 of 10 Fatima Sana Shaikh



The ‘Dangal’ actress confirmed that she was Covid-positive on Monday on her Instagram stories. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns,” Fatima wrote.