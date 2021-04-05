Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

IPL 2021: Bangalore’s Padikkal third cricketer to test positive for Covid-19

ANI/Bengaluru
Filed on April 5, 2021
Devdutt Padikkal has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru, RCB team said in a statement. — Devdutt Padikkal Twitter

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and KKR's Nitish Rana tested positive for the virus after joining their teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal has become the third player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which begins on Friday.

Bangalore said Padikkal returned a positive result on March 22 before he was due to join the squad, which is in a bio-secure bubble in Chennai.

“He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then,” the team said in a statement.

“Devdutt will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative, as per IPL protocol.”

Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana tested positive for the virus after joining their teams.

Participants will have to stay in a restricted health environment for this year’s IPL, which will be played across six venues in India, initially without spectators.

Bangalore are scheduled to face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on Friday at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/selection-headache-a-great-problem-reckons-lyon macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 