Covid-19 vaccine in UAE 'best possible news', say medics

Vaccine available on a voluntary basis to anyone booking an appointment with Seha.

Healthcare workers across the country heaved a sigh of relief as the UAE announced the mass use of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine, saying it was 86 per cent effective. The vaccine is available on a voluntary basis to anyone booking an appointment with Seha, however, details of nationwide inoculation are yet to be announced.

Saluting the hard work and perseverance of the UAE authorities, medics have expressed their trust in the efforts of the government that they say has left no stone unturned in bringing normalcy back to life.

Related Coverage:

UAE Covid-19 vaccine journey: From trials to approval

Abu Dhabi residents can register to get jab

Leaders, ministers who got the jab

Russian Covid vaccine trials in Abu Dhabi: Volunteers to be compensated

How can you be part of Abu Dhabi's trial of Russia's coronavirus vaccine

The UAE had successfully vaccinated over 31,000 volunteers as part of its phase III trial of Sinopharm’s inactivated vaccine for Covid-19 that began in July this year. The endorsed vaccine is said to be 100 per cent effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease and no serious safety concerns were found.

Calling it the best possible news for medics in the past one year, Dr Ravi Arora, internal medicine specialist at NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi, the Covid-19 vaccine is an astute example of evidence based medicine. “It entails high efficacy on a back-drop of minimal adverse events (since it is an inactivated virus vaccine, like the flu shot) and convenient roll out to the masses due to less stringent storage requirements. Kudos to UAE health authorities on this milestone achievement.

Excited about taking the shot after three days, Dr Arora said: “As per the data released, the vaccine appears to be the best fit hitherto for mass usage keeping in mind the high efficacy vis-a-vis minimal adverse effects. The controlled trial data shows it to be effective across a variety of ethnicities and multiple pre-existing comorbidities and I'm excited to take the vaccine after three days. An efficacy of 86% is quite impressive given the communicable potential (R0 number) of the virus. In addition the seropositivity (antibody response) noted has been very robust and the protection from serious COVID-19 illness has been high. All of this on a backdrop of minimal side effects (since it is an inactivated virus vaccine) are highly reassuring.”

Terming the vaccine roll out as “tremendous progress”, Dr J.M. Gauer, CEO, RAK Hospital said since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare workers have come a long way and have got a “much deeper” understanding of the nature of this virus.

“Developing a safe, reliable and effective vaccine in short time is a herculean task, it seems however, that the goal is now within immediate reach. Once more the UAE is at the forefront and it is to be expected that the broad population will very soon have access to an effective and well tested vaccine. I am very confident, that this will allow us to return to normality whilst of course keeping in mind that adequate measures of prevention will have to be followed for quite some time.

Calling the vaccine roll-out a source of peace and relief to frontline workers and their families, Dr Sharath Maila, a specialist neurosurgeon at Medeor Hospital in Dubai, who had volunteered for the vaccine trial in September this year. “This news has given us healthcare workers a sense of ease and boosts our confidence as it nullifies the chances of us frontline workers, who work closely with Covid-19 patients, of infecting our family members,” said Dr Maila, who said his wife and sons will also take the vaccine soon.

Sinopharm’s vaccines were first among the Chinese vaccines to begin widespread human trials which began in July in the UAE. Like the other vaccines, these will be delivered in two doses over 14 to 28 days.

The efficacy rate puts Sinopharm’s vaccine behind Moderna’s 94.5 per cent and ­Pfizer-BioNTech’s 95 per cent but ahead of AstraZeneca’s 70 per cent.

Expressing his confidence in the vaccines, Dr Franson Jose, specialist pediatrician at Aster Clinic in Discovery Garden: “It’s a huge relief for the medical fraternity and residents as well from the ongoing pandemic with the approval of this vaccine. The 86% efficacy is pretty reassuring and is on par with the all-time tested vaccines. Being an inactivated vaccine, it’s almost completely safe to take this vaccine. Moreover, the ruler His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has taken the vaccine. What other safety reassurance do we need..”

Seconding the opinion, Dr Madhumita Kumar, head of infection control committee at Aster Hospitals, Dubai and ENT specialist at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, added: “ An effective and safe vaccine is the only way the world can confidently go back to pre Covid times. We now believe the Sinopharm vaccine appears safe. This will increase the confidence of the public to come forward and take the vaccine. And only if everyone gets vaccinated can we actually control this pandemic."

According to findings by the UAE health authorities the vaccine has 99 per cent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibodies and the vaccine was 100 per cent effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19.

saman@khaleejtimes.com