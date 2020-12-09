UAE Covid-19 vaccine journey: From trials to approval By Ashwani Kumar Published on December 9, 2020 at 20.01

1 of 9 In July, when Covid-19 was peaking across the world, Abu Dhabi started the Phase 3 clinical trials of the Chinese Sinopharm inactivated Covid-19 vaccine.- Wam file photo

2 of 9 In just six weeks, more than 31,000, including 1,000 residents with chronic diseases, volunteered to take the jab. The UAE leadership, ministers, frontline workers, health officials all took the vaccine shot.- Wam file photo

3 of 9 In September, the UAE became the first country outside China to approve emergency usage of the vaccine. Medical professionals, police officers, teaching staff, aviation sector workers and judicial officials were among those who received the vaccine.- Wam file photos

4 of 9 The UAE’s thoughtfully planned and perfectly executed strategy of massive disinfection programme, Covid-19 testing at high-density places, labour accommodations and door-to-door campaigns helped to flatten the curve. And the vaccine programme added heft to the fight against the pandemic.-Wam file photo

5 of 9 “We ask God to protect everyone and heal everyone,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted after receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last month.- AFP file photo

6 of 9 On December 9, the UAE, with official registration, gave thumbs up to the Chinese vaccine after the health authorities found it to be 86 per cent effective following a thorough analysis of the clinical trials.- KT file photo

7 of 9 Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) is inviting residents to book an appointment to receive the jab. Additionally, Abu Dhabi has also commenced a volunteer programme for Phase 3 clinical trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.- KT file photo

8 of 9 The country is leaving no stone unturned to return to normalcy. And as a result of this cohesive efforts, Abu Dhabi Government on Wednesday announced its intentions to resume full activities in two weeks.- Wam