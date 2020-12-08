Russian Covid-19 vaccine trials in Abu Dhabi: Volunteers to be compensated
Abu Dhabi residents who will volunteer for the clinical trials of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will receive some compensation — which “could reach Dh1,500”, according to the programme’s official website.
Authorities on Monday announced the launch of the Vaccine for Victory (V4V) campaign, inviting residents and citizens to take part in the programme. Currently, only 500 volunteers from the Capital can participate in the Phase 3 clinical trials.
Sputnik V is a human adenovirus-based vaccine developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
In Russia, clinical trials have been ongoing since September. More than 20,000 people have been enrolled so far, out of the initially planned 40,000. No participant in the trials has been infected with Covid-19 after receiving the jab.
Besides the V4V programme, the UAE is also conducting the Phase 3 clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG. More than 31,000 volunteers, including the leaders and top ministers, have received the vaccine as part of the 4Humanity campaign.
Two doses to be administered
The V4V campaign mirrors the volunteer journey of 4Humanity. Two doses of the jab will be given to participants.
While the 4Humanity clinical study runs for 12 months, the V4V will be for 201 days — seven days for screening, 180 days treatment and observational periods, and 14 days for the visit window.
A participant needs to register online at www.v4v.ae. There will be a screening process to check the volunteer’s eligibility. He or she needs to sign the consent form.
On the first day, the volunteer will receive the first dose of the vaccine. Until the next visit, health officials will make three weekly phone calls and teleconsultations. After 21 days, the second dose of vaccine will be administered. There will be follow-up visits on Day 28, 42, 90, 120 and 180 to mark the end of the study. Overall, there will be eight visits for a volunteer. There will be regular phone calls and teleconsultations between each visit to know about the well-being of the volunteer.
Ready to volunteer?
Here’s what you need to know:
Who are eligible?
• Citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi
• Healthy and 18 years or above
• Must test negative for Covid-19
• Must pass the study eligibility assessment
• Informed consent form must be completed
Who cannot volunteer?
• Pregnant or breast-feeding woman
• Covid-19 infected
• Those who havd had fatigue, runny nose in the past two weeks
• Those allergic to medicines
• Patients diagnosed with diabetes, asthma, cardiovascular diseases
• Those taking any form of immunotherapy
Are there any side effects or risks?
The volunteer might experience certain side effects including soreness, swelling and/or redness at the site where the vaccine is injected. Other mild symptoms might include muscle aches, slight fever, nausea, diarrhoea, lethargy, fatigue, and headaches. Symptoms are usually mild and are resolved on their own. However, if symptoms persist for more than 24 hours, a volunteer should call the principal investigator.
How to register: Log into www.v4v.ae
There will be a screening process to check the volunteer’s eligibility.
-
