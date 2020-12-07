ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 7, 2020 | Last updated on December 8, 2020 at 08.59 am

How can you be part of Abu Dhabi's trial of Russia's coronavirus vaccine

Volunteers can register at http://v4v.ae.

Abu Dhabi launched a volunteer programme on Monday for Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian human adenovirus-based Sputnik V vaccine under the #VaccineforVictory campaign.

Also read: You have a brother in me: Sheikh Mohamed tells families of fallen frontline heroes

Abu Dhabi radars to catch seat belt violations, phone use among drivers

Initially 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi will be invited to participate, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced in a tweet.

The volunteer programme for Phase III clinical trials of the Russian human adenovirus-based vaccine has been launched under the #VaccineforVictory campaign. 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi will initially be invited to participate. pic.twitter.com/CUXEQyXGlx — (@admediaoffice) December 7, 2020

Those who are interested to register for the vaccine trials can do it online at www.v4v.ae.

“Your participation in this Phase III Clinical study will make you a forerunner in the race to save not only the residents of UAE, but also all of humanity. Your service to your country will forever be a part of history and will ensure administering a safely researched pandemic to the public,” says the registration form.

Those who register for the vaccine trial will have to provide their health information in detail, including history of Covid-19 and other diseases.

Eligibility criteria for participation

Volunteers must be residents of Abu Dhabi. They must be at least 18 years old and not have been infected with Covid-19 and suffered any communicable or respiratory diseases in the last 14 days.

They must not have participated in any other Covid-19 vaccination trial.

Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart, and will be regularly monitored through visits and teleconsultations.

Second volunteer programme

This is the second such programme being conducted in Abu Dhabi. In July, the world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine was held in the Capital.

The trials were managed by G42 Healthcare in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

The inactivated vaccine has been developed by Sinopharm CNBG.

Organisers of the trial said in a statement: “We invite you to make history by being a part of the momentous ‘Vaccine for Victory (V4V)’ campaign, which is the UAE’s chapter of the global vaccination trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology & Microbiology, in partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).”

Sputnik V, the human adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11 and became the first registered Covid-19 vaccine out of 165 vaccines being developed across the world.

“With your valuable contribution, and with the expertise of healthcare professionals from Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology & Microbiology, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, together we will endeavour to embark on a life-saving journey for generations to come,” the trial organisers added.

“Our aim is simple: this vaccine is for the world and the V symbolises our mission to claim victory against the pandemic.”