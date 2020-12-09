Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 9 Dec 2020

UAE vaccine for coronavirus: Sinopharm's jab approved

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, Mohap, has announced the official registration of Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated Covid-19 vaccine in a major step towards combating the global pandemic
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    Dubai teacher bids farewell after 34 years of service
  • Nation
    Watch: Dubai’s annual Santa run
  • Nation
    UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger - Dubai's Money Heist-themed-cafe
  • Nation
    Have you seen the latest exhibition in Manarat Al Saadiyat?
  • Nation
    00:01:23
    UAE vaccine for coronavirus: Sinopharm's jab approved
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:36
    KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's vaccine for use; Abu Dhabi toll gates to be activated on Jan 2
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:45
    KT Morning Chat: Sheikh Mohamed calls families of fallen frontliners; Biden picks first black Pentagon chief
  • Nation
    00:03:54
    Legendary British comedian John Cleese in Dubai
  • Nation
    00:03:11
    Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families of fallen Covid heroes
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Rains hit parts of UAE
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:44
    KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits parts of UAE
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Have you seen this new Abu Dhabi tech-art installation?
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 