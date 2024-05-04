Biden to host Jordan king next week amid Gaza talks

AFP

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 9:28 AM

US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah II next week, the White House said Friday (May 3), as negotiations continue in the Middle East for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting will be "private" and will be followed by a debrief after, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters but she did not provide a specific date.

King Abdullah II last visited the White House in February when he called for an immediate ceasefire and warned an attack on Rafah would cause a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

After nearly seven months of war, the negotiations are underway to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as release hostages.

The talks, which come after months of efforts by mediators Egypt, Qatar and the United States to achieve a truce between the combatants, are at a critical juncture.

The United States has urged the Palestinian militant group to accept the "extraordinarily generous" offer.

Meanwhile, Hamas said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of trying to derail the proposed Gaza deal with his threats to launch an operation in Rafah.

ALSO READS: