Coronavirus: UAE reports 996 Covid-19 cases, 1,515 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 996 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,515 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 329,146 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 31 are 718,370 while total recoveries stand at 705,118. The death toll now stands at 2,041.

A slew of updates on the travel front has brought relief for thousands of stranded and aspiring travellers alike.

On Monday, Emirates Airlines confirmed that UAE residents with visas issued in any emirate can now land in Dubai.

Previously, only the holders of Dubai-issued residence visas could land in the emirate from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, among others.

It further confirmed that holders of visit visas and entry permits from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted could fly to Dubai without the need for pre-entry approvals.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi authorities have issued an updated ‘Green List’ for travel to the Capital that will be effective from September 1.

The new list will go into effect starting 12:01am UAE time.

The UAE has also welcomed travellers coming from Oman through land ports.

Those wishing to visit the country from Oman via land crossings can now do so from September 1.

Meanwhile, authorities on Monday announced that the cost of Covid-19 PCR tests across the UAE has been slashed to Dh50.

This will be the standard rate at all medical facilities in the country, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). Results of these tests must be released within 24 hours.