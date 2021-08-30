UAE: Covid-19 PCR testing cost slashed to Dh50 across country

The standard rate will apply at all medical facilities, the NCEMA said.

The cost of Covid-19 PCR tests across the UAE has been reduced to Dh50.

The standard rate will apply at all medical facilities, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday.

The results must be shared with the applicant within 24 hours.

The decision goes into effect starting August 31, the authority added.