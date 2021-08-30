Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-19 PCR testing cost slashed to Dh50 across country

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 30, 2021

The standard rate will apply at all medical facilities, the NCEMA said.


The cost of Covid-19 PCR tests across the UAE has been reduced to Dh50.

The standard rate will apply at all medical facilities, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday.

The results must be shared with the applicant within 24 hours.

Back to school in Abu Dhabi: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for students till Sept 30

The decision goes into effect starting August 31, the authority added.




