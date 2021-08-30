UAE welcomes travellers from Oman via land crossings
All those coming from Oman shall be required to present a negative PCR test result
The UAE has welcomed travellers coming from Oman through the land ports.
The welcome statement by the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) came in conjunction with the announcement of the protocol governing those coming from Oman via land crossings from September 1.
Based on the protocol, all those coming from Oman shall be required to present a negative PCR test result, conducted no more than 48 hours before the date of arrival, in addition to undertaking a rapid PCR test while on vehicle upon arrival.
They also have to undertake a PCR on day four of entry should they stay four consecutive days or more, in addition to another PCR test on day eight of entry should they stay eight consecutive days or more.
The two authorities underlined the importance of complying with all precautionary measures in place, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising luggage.
Those suffering from chronic diseases and individuals with Covid-19 symptoms are advised to avoid travel.
All those arriving from the Sultanate will be guided to Covid-19 screening centres while adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures, said the two entities.
