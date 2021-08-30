UAE flights: Holders of residency visas issued in any emirate can travel to Dubai

UAE authorities resumed visit visa, entry permits from August 30.

UAE residents with visas issued in any emirate can now land in Dubai, according to a tweet from Emirates Airline’s customer service team.

Previously, only the holders of Dubai-issued residence visas could land in the emirate from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, among others.

Hi Kunal, as per the current update, all UAE residents, newly issued residence or employment visas, short stay/long-stay visa, visit visa, visa on arrival will be accepted for travel to Dubai. Passengers traveling with a UAE Resident visa must have GDRFA or ICA approval. Thanks — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 30, 2021

Responding to visa queries on Twitter, Emirates support staff said passengers travelling to Dubai with a UAE residence visa will require an approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

How UAE residency visa holders can apply for ICA approval

Hi Shahrukh, as per the recent update, you can travel to Dubai on Emirates, but, you'll need to get the ICA approval and meet the requirements. We're now in the process of updating the travel requirements on our website. Please monitor https://t.co/fRONfZqAfH for detailed info. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 30, 2021

Flydubai issues UAE travel rules for visit visa, entry permit holders

Replying to a query posted by a Netizen named Shah Rukh, a support staff member posted the same advice, urging customers to monitor the airline’s website for further travel updates: “As per the recent update, you can travel to Dubai on Emirates, but, you’ll need to get the ICA approval and meet the requirements. We’re now in the process of updating the travel requirements on our website.”

