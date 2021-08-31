UAE travel: Abu Dhabi adds new destinations to ‘Green List’, effective from September 2021

UAE authorities opened visit visas and entry permits for travellers from August 30.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ for travel to Abu Dhabi that will be effective from September 1, 2021 (12:01am UAE time).

Below is the full list of 'green' countries, regions and territories that visitors can travel from - if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi - and will be exempt from mandatory quarantine:

- Albania

- Armenia

- Australia

- Austria

- Bahrain

- Belgium

- Bhutan

- Brunei

- Bulgaria

- Canada

- China

- Comoros

- Croatia

- Cyprus

- Czech Republic

- Denmark

- Finland

- Germany

- Greece

- Hong Kong (SAR)

- Hungary

- Italy

- Japan

- Jordan

- Kuwait

- Kyrgyzstan

- Luxembourg

The list is subject to change based on global Covid-19 developments.

Also read: Flydubai issues travel rules for UAE visit visa, entry permit holders

Travel corridors

Additionally, if travellers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:

- Bahrain

- Greece

- Serbia

- Seychelles