Dubai flights: Emirates says visit visa, entry permit holders can travel, no approval needed

Passengers holding tourist visa are now allowed to travel to Dubai.

Holders of visit visas and entry permits from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted can fly to Dubai, Emirates Airline’s customer service account has posted on Twitter. This came as Emirates Support responded to multiple queries on Twitter.

Hi, it's likely that at the time of your contact with our local office, we haven't received the official update. We just did. All passengers holding short stay/long stay visa, visit visa or visa on arrival can now travel to Dubai. We'll post details on our website soon. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 30, 2021

“Entry permit holders can now travel to Dubai from Pakistan. You won't need a GDRFA approval,” it said in one Tweet.

“As per the current updates, passengers traveling with newly issued visit visas can enter Dubai, without any GDRFA or ICA approval. You need to ensure you meet all the travel requirements for your arrival, departure, and transit country,” it said in another.

Yet another response read: “Passengers holding tourist visa are now allowed to travel to Dubai. They need to present negative PCR certificate for a test done within 48 hours and a Rapid PCR test done within 6 hours before departure.”

The Emirates website will be updated “shortly”, the customer support handle added.

UAE authorities had on Saturday announced that the country would resume issuing tourist visas. Application for tourist visas is open to people from all countries starting today, August 30.

Airline sources had earlier confirmed to Khaleej Times that holders of all types of visa and/or entry permits granted by authorities in the UAE can fly to Dubai. The approved visa categories are: Employment, short or extended stay, visit, and newly issued residence visa.

