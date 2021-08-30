Coronavirus: UAE reports 993 Covid-19 cases, 1,501 recoveries, 1 death

More than 74.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 993 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,501 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 321,470 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 30 are 717,374 while total recoveries stand at 703,603. The death toll now stands at 2,039.

The UAE Vice-President on Sunday said the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, making the country among the best globally in the fight against Covid-19,” he tweeted.

The demand for visit visas and UAE flight tickets has quadrupled a day after the country announced that it is opening its doors to tourists from all nations starting August 30.

Though bookings are not yet finalised, airfares have soared, especially for UAE flights from India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Covid-vaccinated residents in the UAE, who received their second dose of the Sinopharm jab over six months ago, must get a booster dose. Other vaccinations do not require a booster dose yet, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

If booster shots are needed for other vaccines, they will be updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the health authorities.