Covid-19: List of 63 test centres for schoolkids in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has allocated more centres for getting kids tested against Covid-19 in the northern emirates, as part of the health protocol with the start of the new school term.

On Sunday, the ministry announced a total of 63 Covid-19 PCR test centres for school students across the northern emirates, including ministry clinics and other affiliated centres.

The move, Mohap stated, aimed at increasing the capacity of the health centre network to avoid overcrowding of centres. More community members are encouraged to benefit from the quick services provided by the centres, it added.

The ministry emphasised that all Covid-19 testing facilities are fully prepared in terms of equipment and testing tools, in the presence of sufficient medical cadres that are highly qualified and well-trained to deal with the expected students’ inflow to the health centres countrywide. All centres will operate from 8am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 8pm on Fridays.

20 in Sharjah

There are 20 health centres that provide Covid-19 PCR tests in Sharjah. These include Al Riffa Health Centre, Sharjah Health Centre, Al Khalidiya Health Centre, Al Hamriya Health Centre, Al Dhaid Health Centre, Al Maliha Health Centre, Al Madam Health Centre, Al Thameed Health Centre, Dibba Al Hisn Health Centre, Al Nahwa Health Centre, Khor Fakkan Health Centre, Al Batayeh Health Centre, Nazwa Health Centre, Family Health Promotion Centre and Wadi Al-Helou Centre.

Mohap-affiliated external venues that provide the PCR test include Ramez Mall, Suhaila suburb, Al Sajaa Mall, Wasit Center Tent, in addition to the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha). These are open from 8am to 8pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 10am to 8pm on Friday.

6 in Ajman

In Ajman, the ministry has designated six centres comprising four primary health care centres in Muzairah Health Centre, Al Madinah Health Centre, Al Manama Medical Centre, Mushairif Health Centre, in addition to Sheikh Khalifa Hall and the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha). These are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, and from 10am to 8pm on Fridays.

4 in Umm Al Quwain

There are four health centres in Umm Al Quwain, including three primary health care centres, which are Al Khazan Health Centre, Falaj Al Mualla Health Centre, Al Rafa Health Centre, in addition to the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha), open Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday, from 10am to 8pm.

17 in Ras Al Khaimah

In Ras Al Khaimah, a total of 17 centres have been set up, including 15 health care centres, which are Al Ma’arid Health Centre, Al Jazeera Health Centre, Digdagga Health Centre, Al Dhait Health Centre, Al Hamraniyah Medical Centre, Munay'i Medical Centre, Wadi Asfini Medical Centre, Kedra Medical Centre, Shuka Medical Centre, Saif bin Ali Medical Centre, Rams Health Centre, Al Nakheel Medical Centre, Shaml Medical Centre, Algeer Medical Centre, Julphar Health Centre, in addition to RAK Exhibition Centre and the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha). These operate from 8am to 8pm from Saturday to Thursday, and on Friday, from 10am to 8pm.

16 in Fujairah

In Fujairah, Covid-19 PCR tests for school students are being provided in 16 facilities, including 11 health care centres, which are Al-Faseel Family Health Promotion Centre, Al Qurrayah Health Centre, Murbah Health Centre, Qidfaa Health Centre, Al Bidya Health Centre, Dhadna Health Centre, Al Halah Primary Health Centre, Tawyeen Health Centre, Kholaybiyah Health Centre, Wadi Al-Sidr Health Centre, and Siji Health Centre.

Mohap’s external facilities that provide Covid-19 testing include Dibba Exhibition Centre, Al Orouba Hall, Fujairah Exhibition Centre, in addition to Sheikh Khalifa Hall and the

National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha). They are open from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday, from 10am to 8pm.

