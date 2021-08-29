Covid in UAE: Booster Sinopharm dose must to maintain ‘green status’ on AlHosn app
MoHAP will provide updates if needed for residents who have taken other jabs
Covid-vaccinated residents in the UAE, who received their second dose of the Sinopharm jab over six months ago, must get a booster dose. Other vaccinations do not require a booster dose yet, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.
If booster shots are needed for other vaccines, they will be updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the health authorities.
Sinopharm booster shots will help “enhance immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine”, the media office said.
“A grace period until September 20, 2021, has been granted to allow those vaccinated to maintain ‘green status’ on the AlHosn app until they receive a booster dose. After September 20, they will no longer be eligible for green status to enter public places limited to those fully vaccinated.”
After taking the booster shot, the green status on the AlHosn app will remain as long as residents take a PCR test every 30 days.
Entry to public places in Abu Dhabi is limited to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists only.
They must have a green status on the AlHosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days. Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on the AlHosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days.
Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on the Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, are also allowed entry.
-
News
Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh308,000 for stealing...
He had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US... READ MORE
-
News
Back to school in UAE: Educators brace for...
Being away from classrooms for so long may have caused impairment of... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Students thrilled to go back to on-...
Parents dropping off their kids directly at the school had to show... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla