Covid in UAE: Booster Sinopharm dose must to maintain ‘green status’ on AlHosn app

MoHAP will provide updates if needed for residents who have taken other jabs

Covid-vaccinated residents in the UAE, who received their second dose of the Sinopharm jab over six months ago, must get a booster dose. Other vaccinations do not require a booster dose yet, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

If booster shots are needed for other vaccines, they will be updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the health authorities.

Sinopharm booster shots will help “enhance immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine”, the media office said.

“A grace period until September 20, 2021, has been granted to allow those vaccinated to maintain ‘green status’ on the AlHosn app until they receive a booster dose. After September 20, they will no longer be eligible for green status to enter public places limited to those fully vaccinated.”

After taking the booster shot, the green status on the AlHosn app will remain as long as residents take a PCR test every 30 days.

Entry to public places in Abu Dhabi is limited to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists only.

They must have a green status on the AlHosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days. Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on the AlHosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days.

Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on the Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, are also allowed entry.